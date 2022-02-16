Poland, Hungary risk slashed EU funding in court ruling

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The EU's top court on Wednesday rejected a challenge by Poland and Hungary to a mechanism allowing Brussels to slash funding to member states that flout democratic standards.

The European Court of Justice ruled that the mechanism "is intended to protect the Union budget from effects resulting.

.. from breaches of the principles of the rule of law" and was thus allowed under EU treaties.

The judgment exposes Poland and Hungary -- seen as democratic backsliders in the 27-nation bloc -- to the risk of seeing money cut from the billions in EU funding they receive.