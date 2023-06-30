Open Menu

Poland, Hungary Trip Up EU Summit Over Migration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Poland, Hungary trip up EU summit over migration

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Poland and Hungary threw a spanner in an EU summit Friday, demanding that a majority-backed deal on sharing out asylum seekers across the bloc be reopened.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he would not yield on the issue, accusing EU partners of wanting the migrant-sharing deal "to be a forced process, not a voluntary process".

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Hungarian state radio: "We can only accept any rule if all of us agree on it, if there is a unanimous decision." Their stance meant a prepared text on migration that was due to be issued in the name of all 27 European Union countries would be ditched, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said.

Instead, the summit's chair, European Council President Charles Michel, would issue his own statement on the topic, Golob said.

Poland and Hungary are furious that they were outvoted by other EU countries on June 8, when a preliminary agreement was struck.

The deal would require asylum seekers to be relocated to countries across the bloc. Countries that refuse to take in the migrants would pay the nations that do.

The dispute was playing out in the shadow of a June 14 sinking of an overcrowded migrant boat off Greece in which at least 82 people drowned.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Poland Hungary Greece June All Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

17 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

18 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

18 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

18 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

19 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

21 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous