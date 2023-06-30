Poland, Hungary trip up EU summit over migration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Poland and Hungary threw a spanner in an EU summit Friday, demanding that a majority-backed deal on sharing out asylum seekers across the bloc be reopened.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he would not yield on the issue, accusing EU partners of wanting the migrant-sharing deal "to be a forced process, not a voluntary process".

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Hungarian state radio: "We can only accept any rule if all of us agree on it, if there is a unanimous decision." Their stance meant a prepared text on migration that was due to be issued in the name of all 27 European Union countries would be ditched, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said.

Instead, the summit's chair, European Council President Charles Michel, would issue his own statement on the topic, Golob said.

Poland and Hungary are furious that they were outvoted by other EU countries on June 8, when a preliminary agreement was struck.

The deal would require asylum seekers to be relocated to countries across the bloc. Countries that refuse to take in the migrants would pay the nations that do.

The dispute was playing out in the shadow of a June 14 sinking of an overcrowded migrant boat off Greece in which at least 82 people drowned.