UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Imposes Three-week Partial Lockdown From Dec 28: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Poland imposes three-week partial lockdown from Dec 28: minister

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Poland will go into a three week partial lockdown from December 28, with shopping centres and ski slopes closed as well as a travel restriction on New Year's Eve, the health minister said on Thursday.

"We're introducing a national lockdown from December 28 to January 17," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told reporters, saying the moves are intended "to protect us from the third wave of the epidemic in the near future." Hotels will be closed, with exceptions for medical and military staff, he said, adding that anyone arriving from abroad will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

Only shops with essential good will be open, Niedzielski said.

Poles will be prevented from travelling on New Year's Eve, he added, explaining that the restriction will apply from 9 pm on December 31 to 6 am on New Year's Day.

The EU member of 38 million people already has a string of restrictions in place, including closed restaurants, fitness centres and schools.

Wedding parties are banned and public gatherings are limited to five people.

Poland has recorded 1,171,854 confirmed coronavirus cases, including a total of 24,345 deaths, and recent daily death rates ranging from 400 to 600.

Related Topics

Poland January December From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to ..

5 minutes ago

Global superstars confirmed for 2021 OMEGA Dubai D ..

5 minutes ago

Noor Abu Dhabi caps three recognitions at 2020 MEE ..

1 hour ago

UAE is one of the key strategic partners of Tajiki ..

1 hour ago

SKA to hold kickboxing championship in Hyderabad

49 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks report on children death

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.