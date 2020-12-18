Poland imposes three-week partial lockdown from Dec 28

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Poland will go into a three-week partial lockdown from December 28, with shopping centres and ski slopes closed as well as a travel restriction on New Year's Eve, the health minister said Thursday.

"We're introducing a national lockdown from December 28 to January 17," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told reporters, saying the moves are intended "to protect us from the third wave of the epidemic in the near future." Hotels will be closed, with exceptions for medical and military staff, he said, adding that anyone arriving from abroad by train, bus or plane will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

Only shops selling essential goods will remain open, Niedzielski said.

Poles will be prevented from travelling on New Year's Eve, he added, explaining that the restriction will apply from 9 pm on December 31 to 6 am on New Year's Day.

The EU member of 38 million people already has a string of restrictions in place, including closed restaurants, fitness centres and schools.

Wedding parties are banned and public gatherings are limited to five people.

Poland has recorded 1,171,854 confirmed coronavirus cases, including a total of 24,345 deaths, with recent daily death rates ranging from 400 to 600.