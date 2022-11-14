UrduPoint.com

Poland Keeper Dragowski Out Of World Cup, Says Spezia's Gotti

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Poland international goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski is out of the World Cup after suffering an ankle injury in Spezia's Serie A win at Verona, coach Luca Gotti said on Sunday.

Dragowski had been selected in Poland's squad for the Qatar tournament but he had to be stretchered from the Stadio Bentegodi field in tears three minutes before half-time after trying to tackle Kevin Lasagna.

"We don't have any confirmed news yet, the tests are ongoing and it's certainly not a light injury," Gotti told DAZN after his team's 2-1 win.

"The first thing to say is that he won't be able to play in the World Cup, he was supposed to be leaving to join his national team tomorrow."Dragowski has two caps for his country and would have been behind fellow Italy-based keepers Wojciech Szczesny and Lukasz Skorupski in the pecking order for Poland.

Spezia were behind to Simone Verdi's strike when Dragowski was substituted but M'bala Nzola's first goals away from home this season moved his team six clear of the relegation zone and condemned Verona to their 10th straight defeat.

