Poland probes suspected missile found in a forest

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Poland on Thursday said it was inspecting the remains of an aerial military object found near the northern city of Bydgoszcz, which local media said was a missile with Cyrillic writing.

"In addition to prosecutors, military experts, police, gendarmes and representatives of SKW (Poland's military counter-intelligence agency) are at the scene," Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on Twitter.

It landed in a wood "a dozen or so kilometers from Bydgoszcz," the minister added.

In a separate tweet, the defence ministry said,Thehe situation does not threaten the safety of residents" of Zamosc, a nearby village.

The regional prosecutor's office said in a statement that there were no "signs of an explosion or any explosives at the scene", adding that various hypotheses were being looked into.

Local media said the object was found earlier this week and is believed to be an air-to-ground missile.

RMF FM radio tweeted that it is "several meters long and stuck straight into the ground... The tube was empty... The warhead was also missing".