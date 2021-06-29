UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Records 1st Day Without COVID-19 Deaths In 15 Months

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Poland records 1st day without COVID-19 deaths in 15 months

WARSAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) --:The Polish Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that no deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded over the past 24-hour period for the first time in 15 months.

The number of daily infections across the country is also trending down although 52 cases were reported on Monday, according to Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.

The reported COVID-19 death toll in Poland lies close to 75,000. So far, 11.7 million Poles have been fully vaccinated, giving a vaccination rate of 30.68 percent.

Poland has been gradually reopening its economy after putting restrictions in place in March due to rising infection numbers, which started to drop as more vaccines were administered.

Related Topics

Poland March Million

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia

6 minutes ago

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

34 minutes ago

CBUAE issues guidance on anti-money laundering, co ..

36 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.84 a barrel M ..

36 minutes ago

Jafza redefines infrastructure in free zone by com ..

36 minutes ago

Michael Holding says he doesn’t think T20formats ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.