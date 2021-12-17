Poland reports soldier missing near Belarus border

(@FahadShabbir)

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Poland on Friday said it was searching for a missing soldier near the Belarusian border, following claims from Belarus that he is seeking asylum there.

The defence ministry said in a statement that the soldier from the 11th Artillery Regiment "went missing while performing his official duties" at the border.

"The search is still ongoing," it said, adding that the soldier went missing on Thursday near the villages of Narewka and Siemianowka in eastern Poland.

Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the soldier "had serious problems with the law and had submitted his resignation from the army".

"He should never have been assigned to border service," he said.

Since the summer, Poland has sent thousands of soldiers to the border to help prevent large numbers of migrants from crossing over from Belarus, an authoritarian former Soviet republic.

The West accuses Belarus of engineering the migrant influx by letting in thousands of people from the middle East and encouraging them to cross into the EU as a form of retaliation against EU sanctions.