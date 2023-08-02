Open Menu

Poland Says Belarusian Helicopters Violated Its Airspace

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Poland says Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace

Warsaw, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Poland said two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace on Tuesday and announced it would ramp up military deployments on its eastern border in response.

"There was a violation of Polish airspace by two Belarusian helicopters that were training near the border," the Polish defence ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Poland's army said the helicopters had not violated the NATO country's airspace, but it later backtracked in a subsequent statement.

"The violation took place in the Bialowieza area at a very low altitude, hampering the detection by radar systems," the ministry said.

It added that "NATO was notified about the incident".

It also said the defence minister ordered an increase in the number of soldiers at the Belarusian border, citing intensified "hybrid actions" by Russia and Belarus against Poland.

The Belarusian defence ministry said the violation claims were "made by the Polish military and political leadership to once again justify the build-up of forces and means near the Belarusian border".

Poland and its neighbours on NATO's eastern flank have voiced concerns about a potential threat from Belarus which now hosts the Wagner mercenary group.

On Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said a group of "one hundred Wagner mercenaries" in Belarus had moved closer to the Polish border.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Defence Minister Army Russia Belarus Poland Border From

Recent Stories

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

5 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

1 hour ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

1 hour ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

1 hour ago
Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

1 hour ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

2 hours ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

2 hours ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

2 hours ago
 Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in ..

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - ..

2 hours ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous