Poland says ready to send all its MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Warsaw, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday that Poland was prepared to send all its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine "in the future", having already pledged 14 Soviet-made planes to Kyiv.

"I think that in the future we will be able to transfer our whole remaining fleet of MiG-29s to Ukraine if there is still such a need," Duda told a news conference alongside visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Duda said the move, however, would require a green light from NATO allies as the remaining fighter jets in Poland's possession had been "adapted to NATO standards".