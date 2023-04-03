UrduPoint.com

Poland Says Supplied Some Of Pledged MiG-29s To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Poland says supplied some of pledged MiG-29s to Ukraine

Warsaw, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Poland on Monday said it had already transferred some of its promised MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, after fellow NATO member Slovakia announced it had shipped an initial batch of its own.

"A few MiG-29s have already been sent. They are indeed helpful to Ukraine in its defence of our collective security," Polish presidential aide Marcin Przydacz told local radio station RMF FM.

Last month, Poland became the first NATO member to pledge the fighter jets when President Andrzej Duda said it would deliver an initial batch of four.

He said at the time that Poland currently has a dozen or so MiG planes that it inherited from the former German Democratic Republic and which they were "on the verge" of sending to Ukraine.

Slovakia later announced it would also send MiG-29s to Ukraine, specifying that they would consist of 10 operational fighter jets and an additional three that would be used for spare parts.

Late last month, Slovakia said it had already transferred the first four of its promised jets, with the remaining nine to follow in the coming weeks.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked its Western allies to send warplanes, primarily modern US-made F-16s.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine German Poland Slovakia From

Recent Stories

Labour cases in Abu Dhabi drop by 40% during 2022: ..

Labour cases in Abu Dhabi drop by 40% during 2022: Judicial Department

59 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 ..

Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 drug seizures in 2022

1 hour ago
 Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in ..

Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in success of CPEC

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary revie ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary reviews country&#039;s experience i ..

2 hours ago
 DMCC attracts a record 708 new companies to Dubai ..

DMCC attracts a record 708 new companies to Dubai in Q1 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold dips on stronger dollar

Gold dips on stronger dollar

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.