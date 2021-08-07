Poland says will water down controversial justice reform

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Warsaw, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's governing right-wing party, said Saturday a controversial 2017 justice reform would be watered down after the EU raised concern over the independence of the judiciary.

In an interview with the PAP news agency, Kaczynski said a new "Disciplinary Chamber" of Poland's supreme court, which critics say is a political body aimed at suppressing any judicial opposition to legal changes made by the government, will be abolished.

"We will abolish the Disciplinary Chamber in the form in which it currently operates and the subject of the dispute (with the EU) will thus disappear," the president of the Law and Justice (PiS) party said.

He added the first proposals for changing the reform would be put forward in September.

Last month, the EU's Court of Justice ruled that the chamber was "not compatible" with EU law, ordering Poland to abolish it.

The chamber oversees Polish judges, with the power to lift their immunity to expose them to criminal proceedings or cut their salaries.

If Poland had failed to comply, it could have faced financial penalties.

The government argued the reforms were necessary to tackle corruption and end Communist-era legacies in the judiciary.