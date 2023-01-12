UrduPoint.com

Poland Says Willing To Send Leopard Tanks To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Poland says willing to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Lviv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Poland is ready to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine that Kyiv requested, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced on a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Warsaw is willing to deliver the tanks "within the framework of an international coalition," Duda said after meeting his Ukrainian and Lithuanian counterparts.

"As you know, there are a number of formal conditions that have to be met... but most of all, we want this to be an international coalition," Duda said, adding that he is counting on other countries to contribute to deliveries.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky applauded the move but said he was expecting "a common decision" involving other countries willing to send the advanced Leopard battle tanks.

"One state alone cannot help us," he said.

"I think today there will be a positive (decision) from another state to supply us with modern Western-style tanks," Zelensky added without naming the country.

At the same press conference, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced that his country would send anti-aircraft systems and ammunition to Ukraine.

Any decision by Poland to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine would require the green light from Berlin.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced just last week that his country will supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles and a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

However, pressure is already growing on Scholz to go further and agree to the delivery of Leopard tanks.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Germany's refusal to send battle tanks was costing lives.

The "longer it takes to make the decision, the more people will die", he said during a visit of German counterpart Annalena Baerbock to Kharkiv.

Kuleba on Wednesday said he believed it was only a matter of time before Germany would agree to send the tanks.

"Even if Germany has certain rational arguments for not doing it, Germany will still do it at a later date," he said in an interview with the ARD broadcaster.

"First they say no, then they defend their decision fiercely, only to say yes in the end," he said.

Anton Hofreiter, a Green party lawmaker and chair of the parliament's European affairs committee, called on Scholz to take the lead on tank deliveries.

The chancellor "has the responsibility to coordinate the delivery of battle tanks with the other Western heads of state and government," Hofreiter told the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament German Visit Vehicles Germany Berlin Same Kharkiv Lead Poland Tank All From Government

Recent Stories

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

2 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

1 hour ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

1 hour ago
 US, Japan talk on updating alliance

US, Japan talk on updating alliance

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.