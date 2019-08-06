UrduPoint.com
Poland Scraps Taxes For Young Adults To Curb Emigration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

Poland scraps taxes for young adults to curb emigration

Warsaw, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Polish teenager Franciszek Filipowski has just signed on for his first job at a vegetarian restaurant in Warsaw and thanks to a new government measure, he will not be paying taxes.

"The current party in power has scrapped taxes for those under the age of 26," the 19-year-old told AFP.

"That way, they appear sympathetic towards young voters," he said, suggesting it could be a calculated political move ahead of a general election in October.

The tax break, which came into effect on August 1, could benefit around two million youths in the country of 38 million people, as it only applies to employees, not young entrepreneurs, according to Deputy Finance Minister Leszek Skiba.

He told AFP he hopes the legislation will encourage young people to quickly join the labour market, which is increasingly lacking in workers.

The under-26 workforce will now receive fatter paychecks, since their employers no longer have to hold back 18 percent of the salary to hand over to tax authorities.

