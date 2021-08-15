UrduPoint.com

Poland Sells 1 Million Covid Vaccines To Australia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:20 PM

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Poland has sold one million Pfizer Covid vaccine doses to Australia as part of a "responsible policy of solidarity", the Polish health minister said Sunday.

Health Minister Adam Niedzieslki said that Poland's vaccine purchases "allow us to meet the needs of our citizens and support others in need".

Polish ambassador to Australia Michal Kolodziejski said: "In these tough times for our Australian friends, Poland has decided to share with Australia one million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with immediate delivery".

Poland has fully vaccinated around 55 percent of its population, but the rate of vaccinations has slowed sharply in recent months and many vaccination centres have been closed due to low demand.

Opinion polls indicate that up to a quarter of Poles are either opposed to vaccination or hesitant about getting one.

