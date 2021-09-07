UrduPoint.com

Poland Slams EU 'aggression' Over Request For Fines

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Warsaw, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Poland's government on Tuesday lashed out after the European Commission called for daily fines to be imposed on Poland until it complies with an order to suspend controversial judicial reforms.

"The European Commission is unlawfully blocking funds for Poland and is applying for penalties. These are acts of aggression," Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta said on Twitter, calling the move "an unlawful attack".

