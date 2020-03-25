UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Tightens Anti-virus Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Poland tightens anti-virus measures

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Poland on Tuesday followed neighbouring Germany in banning public gatherings of more than two people and also restricted freedom of movement in order to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

"We're taking this decision to buy ourselves some time," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.

"We're buying everyone time, to better prepare the medical services just in case, to prepare new beds, new hospitals. We want to stay ahead of things in case the worst case scenario comes to pass." People are now only allowed to leave the house to go to work, to buy essentials or for medical reasons.

The two-person limit on public gatherings does not apply to families.

Religious gatherings such as mass and funerals will be limited to five people -- priest and gravediggers not included -- against the previous 50.

The new measures will apply until April 11, according to Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski.

Earlier this month, Poland closed its borders to foreign visitors and made it mandatory for anyone returning from abroad to go into quarantine.

It also closed all museums, swimming pools, schools, movie theatres and bars. Restaurants have only been able to provide takeaway service.

The EU member of 38 million people has 799 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including nine deaths.

More than 90,000 people are under quarantine, according to Morawiecki.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Film And Movies Germany Buy Poland April All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government: Food retail outlets, including coo ..

11 minutes ago

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

41 minutes ago

India in 21-day lockdown

3 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

2 hours ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

2 hours ago

Over 90% citizens found staying at their homes on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.