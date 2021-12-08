UrduPoint.com

Poland Tightens Coronavirus Restrictions To Combat Omicron Variant

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Poland tightens coronavirus restrictions to combat Omicron variant

WARSAW, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) --:The Polish government announced on Tuesday new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 infections in face of the proliferation of the new Omicron variant.

"The situation has stabilized," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said at a press conference, "and the number of infections is close to the level of a week ago. If those numbers remain as they are and are not reduced, it is a serious threat to the health system.

"From Dec. 15, restaurants, bars and hotels can only host 30 percent of their capacity unless patrons can show proof of vaccination using a QR (quick response) code. Such checks, the Health Ministry said, must be carried out by the businesses themselves.

From the same date, dance halls and nightclubs will be obliged to shut down entirely, and public transport will only run at 75 percent capacity. New Year parties will be allowed but the number of attendees will be limited to 100.

