Poland To Enforce Masks In Public Spaces From Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Poland to enforce masks in public spaces from Saturday

Warsaw, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Poles will have to wear face masks in all public spaces from Saturday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday, after coronavirus cases hit a new record daily high of 4,280.

"The second wave has reached us and we have to face it in a decisive way," Morawiecki told reporters, explaining that the entire country of 38 million would now be considered a "yellow zone".

