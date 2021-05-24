UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland To 'keep Coal Mine Open' Despite European Court Order: PM

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Poland to 'keep coal mine open' despite European court order: PM

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Poland's prime minister said on Monday that Warsaw would "keep open" the Turow brown coal mine despite an order issued last week by Europe's top court to suspend extraction there.

"We do not foresee the closure of the mine and we will not allow it, because this could put Poland's energy security at risk," Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Warsaw Poland Top Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Court

Recent Stories

GCC Chief welcomes UAE&#039;s offer to host COP 28

10 minutes ago

UAE condemns attempted attack by Houthis on Saudi ..

10 minutes ago

Proper funds be allocated in budget to ensure wate ..

30 minutes ago

Russia Carefully Monitored Situation on Tajik-Kyrg ..

33 minutes ago

Spain leave Ramos out of youthful Euro 2020 squad

33 minutes ago

Volcano death toll rises as aftershocks shake DRCo ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.