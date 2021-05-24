Poland to 'keep coal mine open' despite European court order: PM

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Poland's prime minister said on Monday that Warsaw would "keep open" the Turow brown coal mine despite an order issued last week by Europe's top court to suspend extraction there.

"We do not foresee the closure of the mine and we will not allow it, because this could put Poland's energy security at risk," Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.