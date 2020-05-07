UrduPoint.com
Poland To Postpone May 10 Presidential Election: Governing Parties

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Poland to postpone May 10 presidential election: governing parties

Warsaw, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Poland's governing parties said on Wednesday they had agreed to postpone the country's May 10 presidential election after a failed attempt to hold it via a postal vote due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"After May 10, 2020 and the anticipated annulment of the elections by the Supreme Court, due the fact that they will not be held, the Speaker of Parliament will announce new presidential elections as soon as possible," Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the powerful leader of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) and coalition partner Jaroslaw Gowin, said on the PiS party's official Twitter account.

