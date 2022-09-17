Poland to return to winning after failure at Winter Olympics, says Stoch

WARSAW, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Three-time ski jumping Olympic champion Kamil Stoch emphasized that Poland's team will return to the right track after a poor season and a failure at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

The 35-year-old was seen as a strong favorite to stand on podium at the National Ski Jumping Center in Zhangjiakou but finished without a medal, while Poland won just a bronze on normal hill through Dawid Kubacki.

"Last season was very hard for us, but it's the past. Now we feel new energy which we missed. There is a really good atmosphere in the team and we will see the results on the hill. I'm sure we will compete with smiles on our faces again," Stoch told Polish media on Saturday.

After a poor performance at the Winter Olympics, the team's coach Michal Dolezal was replaced by Austrian Thomas Thurnbichler.

"I'm younger than my coach but it's not a problem for me. Thomas is very well prepared and he is strong mentally. He gave us the confidence which we needed," Stoch added.

According to the Polish media, Beijing 2022 could be the last dance of Stoch on the big scene. The four-time Olympic medalist, however, claimed that he hadn't thought about retirement.

"I still want to improve my skills as I feel I'm able to jump even better. For now, I just think about the next goals to achieve", the ski jumper concluded.