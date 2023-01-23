UrduPoint.com

Poland To Seek German Approval To Send Tanks To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Poland to seek German approval to send tanks to Ukraine

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Poland will ask Germany for authorisation to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

"We will seek this approval," he told reporters a day after Germany's foreign minister said Berlin was ready to approve such a transfer.

Germany has faced growing pressure from Ukraine to allow it to obtain its vaunted Leopard tank to help in the nearly year-old war against Russia.

Earlier in January, Poland had announced that it was ready to deliver 14 Leopard tanks to Kyiv, but it was waiting for a clear statement from Berlin authorising the transfer.

On Sunday, Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told LCI television that Germany would not stand in the way if Warsaw asked to send Leopards to Ukraine.

In his comments on Monday, Morawiecki said that "even if we didn't get such an approval in the end, we will give our tanks to Ukraine anyway - within a small coalition of countries, even if Germany isn't in that coalition", Morawiecki said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Germany Berlin Warsaw Poland Tank January Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

UAE students to present pioneering research at Ara ..

UAE students to present pioneering research at Arab Health

26 minutes ago
 Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO, Ministry of Cul ..

Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO, Ministry of Culture and ALECSO to expand site ..

56 minutes ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2024 Cycle

1 hour ago
 PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

2 hours ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.