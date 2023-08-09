Open Menu

Poland To Send Additional 2,000 Troops To Belarus Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Poland to send additional 2,000 troops to Belarus border

Warsaw, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Poland will send an additional 2,000 troops to reinforce its eastern border with neighbouring Belarus, a deputy interior minister said Wednesday, as a record number of migrants try to cross.

"This will not be a reinforcement of 1,000 but of 2,000 soldiers," Maciej Wasik told the PAP state news agency, adding that the move was approved by the defence minister following a request from the national border agency for extra manpower.

The troops are slated to be deployed within two weeks and will join the 2,000 soldiers already stationed near the border.

Poland has recently warned of the threat of provocations from Belarus and potential dangers posed by the Wagner mercenary group based there.

Warsaw has also accused Belarus and Russia of orchestrating a new migration influx into the European Union in order to destabilise the region.

Wasik on Wednesday added that all attempts of illegal crossings into Poland through that route are staged by the Belarusian services.

"If on the other side we had real border guards, and not smuggling officers, these crossings wouldn't exist at all," Wasik said.

According to the Polish border guard, 19,000 migrants have tried to enter Poland from Belarus so far this year, compared to 16,000 during all of 2022.

Last month alone, more than 4,000 migrants tried to cross the border.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Russia Interior Minister European Union Belarus Poland Turkish Lira Border All From

Recent Stories

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

14 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

28 minutes ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

1 hour ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

3 hours ago
Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

4 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

5 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

8 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous