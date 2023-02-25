Poland, US in talks to produce ammunition for Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday said that during US counterpart Joe Biden's visit to Warsaw they began talks on producing much-needed ammunition for Ukraine.

In response to a journalist's question about military support for Ukraine, Duda said: "I can reveal that I spoke to President Biden about starting joint military production, of ammunition for example.

" "So you can say that talks on the matter have been launched at the highest presidential level. These talks will definitely continue," he added.

In recent days, Ukraine's Western allies have worried they are falling behind in supplying enough shells for Kyiv's artillery to fend off a renewed Russian offensive.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has notably called for bolstered military support in areas such as ammunition supplies.