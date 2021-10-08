Poland wants to stay in the European Union: PM

Warsaw, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday said that Poland wanted to stay in the European Union, a day after a landmark court ruling that experts said could lead to "Polexit".

"Poland's place is and will be in the European family of nations," he said on Facebook, adding that joining the bloc was "one of the highlights of the last decades" for Poland and the EU.