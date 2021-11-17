Poland Warns Migrant Crisis Could Last For Years
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:50 PM
Sokolka, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Poland warned on Wednesday that the crisis on the Belarusian border could last for months or even years, a day after Polish forces used tear gas and water cannon to deter stone-throwing migrants.
Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said there had been further attempts at crossing the border during the night, in the latest escalation of a months-long standoff on the EU's eastern border.
Thousands of migrants, mainly from the middle East, are staying on the border in what the West says is a crisis engineered by Belarus to try to divide the EU and hit back against sanctions.