ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Poland's annual consumer inflation rate is confirmed at 16.6% in December 2022, according to data from the statistical office on Friday.

The figure, matched with the preliminary data, eased from 17.5% in November.

Prices growth eased for food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 21.5% in December from 22.3% in November), housing and utilities (22.6% from 26%), and transport (13.3% from 14.4%).

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1%, slightly lower than the flash reading of a 0.2% hike.