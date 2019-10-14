Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Poland's governing right-wing populist party has won an absolute majority in general elections, official results showed Monday.

With 82.79 percent of votes counted, the Law and Justice party (PiS) had 45.16 percent of the popular vote in Sunday's poll, far ahead of the main centrist opposition Civic Coalition (KO) with 26.10 percent.