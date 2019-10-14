UrduPoint.com
Poland's Governing Conservatives Win General Election: Official Results

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:10 PM

Poland's governing conservatives win general election: official results

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Poland's governing right-wing populist party has won an absolute majority in general elections, official results showed Monday.

With 82.79 percent of votes counted, the Law and Justice party (PiS) had 45.16 percent of the popular vote in Sunday's poll, far ahead of the main centrist opposition Civic Coalition (KO) with 26.10 percent.

