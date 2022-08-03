UrduPoint.com

Poland's Jakub Moder To Miss 2022 FIFA World Cup

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Poland's Jakub Moder to miss 2022 FIFA World Cup

WARSAW, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :English club Brighton & Hove Albion informed on Wednesday that Poland international Jakub Moder will miss the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 due to a serious knee injury.

The midfielder suffered the anterior cruciate ligament injury in April during the match against Norwich City and he had an operation to correct the issue. On Wednesday the technical director of the club David Weir revealed that the player underwent a second surgical procedure this week which rules him out of the World Cup.

"Moder's initial diagnosis was a very complex and severe injury to his knee. We always felt it was unrealistic to expect him back before the end of this Calendar year," Weir said in the interview with The Athletic.

"We fully appreciate the desire to be available for the World Cup, but we have always been clear that the chance of this was always very slim.

His rehab is still following the timescale that we originally envisaged," he added.

The 23-year-old played two matches at the UEFA Euro 2020. It was believed that his chances of getting a call from coach Czeslaw Michniewicz for the World Cup were very high.

"At the beginning, we tried to get him rehabilitated in Poland, but the club didn't agree, saying that he had very good medical care and that they knew how to treat such injuries. We keep our fingers crossed for Jakub to return on the pitch as soon as possible," Poland's team manager Jakub Kwiatkowski said on Wednesday.

The World Cup will be played from November 21 to December 18. In the group stage, Poland will compete against Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

