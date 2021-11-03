UrduPoint.com

Poland's 'priceless' Primeval Forest Pits Environmentalists Against State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 10:10 AM

Poland's 'priceless' primeval forest pits environmentalists against state

Teremiski, Poland, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Stopping by a giant oak tree in Europe's largest surviving primeval forest, environmental journalist Adam Wajrak pauses in admiration.

"The trees here were born when the United States did not exist yet, when electricity had not been invented," said the journalist, who moved to a village in the vast Bialowieza forest 25 years ago.

"It's shocking that we protect historical monuments that are 400 years old but we cut down living organisms of the same age." The forest, which is divided by the Poland-Belarus border, is a treasure of biodiversity and a giant carbon sink.

It has become a battlefield between environmentalists eager to protect it, and the state forestry agency keen to log it and many local residents who like to forage in it.

Forests have covered the area continuously for some 12,000 years, according to Bogdan Jaroszewicz, director of the University of Warsaw scientific unit in Bialowieza, a picturesque village of mostly wooden homes that is the main access point to the forest.

"Bialowieza is a giant open-air laboratory that allows us to study ecosystems evolving without human intervention.

"It's a window on the past... from the point of view of the future, it's a priceless natural genetic reservoir," he said.

While other forests in Europe were cut down to make way for arable farming and then either grew back naturally or were replanted, Bialowieza has grown wild, virtually untouched.

The Bialowieza forest covers an area of 1,500 square kilometres and is dissected by the border between Belarus and Poland.

Some 42 percent of it lies on the Polish side, and over a third of this is protected -- including with a UNESCO heritage listing -- but the rest is managed by the state forestry agency and subject to logging.

On the Belarusian side, the forest is entirely protected.

Related Topics

Electricity Europe Warsaw Same Belarus Poland United States Border From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2021

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd November 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

9 hours ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

10 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.