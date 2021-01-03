UrduPoint.com
Poland's Stoch Wins At Innsbruck To Take Four Hills Lead

Sun 03rd January 2021 | 09:10 PM

Poland's Stoch wins at Innsbruck to take Four Hills lead

Innsbruck, Austria, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Poland's Kamil Stoch claimed victory in Innsbruck Sunday to take the lead of the Four Hills, the elite ski jumping competition the three-time Olympic gold medallist has already twice won.

Stoch, who previously won in 2017 and 2018, finished second and fourth in the opening two stages, in Oberstdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany.

The 33-year-old dominated the third stage in Innsbruck, amassing 261.6 points to finish ahead of Slovenian Anze Lanisek (249.6), with another Pole, Dawid Kubacki -- defending Four Hills champion and winner in Garmisch -- rounding out the podium.

Stoch now sits 15pts ahead of Kubacki in the overall standings before the fourth and final jump-off in the Austrian town of Bischofshofen.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

