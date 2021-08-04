Tokyo, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Poland's Wojciech Nowicki produced a stunning display of consistent throwing to win the men's Olympic hammer gold on Wednesday.

The European champion, a bronze medallist in the Rio Games and a three-time world bronze winner, managed a personal best of 82.

52 metres.

Norway's Eivind Henriksen claimed silver with a national record of 81.58m, with another Pole, four-time world champion Pawel Fajdek, taking bronze (81.53).