UrduPoint.com

Poland's Wojciech Nowicki Wins Men's Olympic Hammer Gold

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:50 PM



Tokyo, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Poland's Wojciech Nowicki produced a stunning display of consistent throwing to win the men's Olympic hammer gold on Wednesday.

The European champion, a bronze medallist in the Rio Games and a three-time world bronze winner, managed a personal best of 82.

52 metres.

Norway's Eivind Henriksen claimed silver with a national record of 81.58m, with another Pole, four-time world champion Pawel Fajdek, taking bronze (81.53).

