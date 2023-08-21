Open Menu

Polar Opposite Candidates Set To Vie For Ecuador Presidency

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Polar opposite candidates set to vie for Ecuador presidency

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Ecuador is preparing for a presidential run-off election that will pit leftist frontrunner Luisa Gonzalez against the son of one of the country's richest men.

Daniel Noboa, 35, emerged from political obscurity with 24 percent of the vote despite not figuring as a favorite in opinion polls.

Gonzalez, a protege of ex-president Rafael Correa, has positioned herself as a defender of the country's social legacy.

Her main competition initially appeared to be anti-corruption candidate and former journalist Fernando Villavicencio until he was murdered on the campaign trail just 11 days before polls opened, marring the vote and raising questions over national security.

Once a peaceful haven, the small South American country has in recent years become a playground for foreign drug mafias seeking to export cocaine from its shores, stirring up a brutal war between local gangs.

The October 15 run-off election will choose who completes the term of unpopular conservative leader Guillermo Lasso, who called snap polls to avoid a possible impeachment trial for embezzlement.

Related Topics

Election Vote Villavicencio Ecuador October From

Recent Stories

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to ..

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to offer real-time market updates

33 minutes ago
 ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-H ..

ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir,. Ali Wazir in Sedition C ..

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Eng ..

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement with Diverse Initiativ ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the I ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the International Islamic Universit ..

1 hour ago
 Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad Sc ..

Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad School Of Management (HSM) - Uni ..

1 hour ago
 Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

1 hour ago
Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

2 hours ago
 DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

2 hours ago
 President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

3 hours ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

3 hours ago
 China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunj ..

China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar border market ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous