UrduPoint.com

Pole Meronk Takes One-shot Lead Into Irish Open Final Round

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Pole Meronk takes one-shot lead into Irish Open final round

Thomastown, Ireland, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Pole Adrian Meronk produced a late flurry of birdies to take a narrow one-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the Irish Open as he seeks a maiden DP World Tour title.

The 29-year-old carded a third round 68 at Mount Juliet in County Kilkenny to edge in front on a crowded leaderboard with just four shots separating the top 14 players.

Meronk is one clear of England's Jack Senior, Spain's Jorge Campillo and Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti, with 2020 winner John Catlin and Espen Kofstad another stroke back, just ahead of champion Lucas Herbert of Australia.

"I'm quite excited," said Meronk after a round with seven birdies, including a hat-trick from the 15th.

"I'll just stay patient, try not to get ahead of myself, play my strategy and focus on my targets and I hope that will be enough.

" Meronk has been on form this season with six top-ten finishes, including three in the month of May, and is already assured of a place in this month's 150th Open Championship.

Meanwhile, Senior is in a strong position to claim one of the three places on offer at St Andrews for players, not already exempt, who finish in the top 10.

Senior, 33, is also looking for a first DP World Tour title following two wins on the second-tier Challenge Tour.

"It would be a massive thing for me but I'm not looking ahead," said Senior after a second consecutive 67.

"I'm feeling pretty confident I felt like I hit the ball really well today and just really capitalised on the chances that I gave myself."Former Open champion Shane Lowry, who birdied the final four holes on Friday to make the cut with a shot to spare, carded a third round of 68 to reach seven under.

Related Topics

World Australia Kilkenny Lead Ireland Spain Paraguay Turkish Lira May Sunday 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

1 hour ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

1 hour ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

1 hour ago
 'Second life' Jakobsen wins Tour second stage

'Second life' Jakobsen wins Tour second stage

1 hour ago
 Tsitsipas takes on Kyrgios in Wimbledon blockbuste ..

Tsitsipas takes on Kyrgios in Wimbledon blockbuster

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.