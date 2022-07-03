Pole Meronk takes one-shot lead into Irish Open final round

(@FahadShabbir)

Thomastown, Ireland, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Pole Adrian Meronk produced a late flurry of birdies to take a narrow one-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the Irish Open as he seeks a maiden DP World Tour title.

The 29-year-old carded a third round 68 at Mount Juliet in County Kilkenny to edge in front on a crowded leaderboard with just four shots separating the top 14 players.

Meronk is one clear of England's Jack Senior, Spain's Jorge Campillo and Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti, with 2020 winner John Catlin and Espen Kofstad another stroke back, just ahead of champion Lucas Herbert of Australia.

"I'm quite excited," said Meronk after a round with seven birdies, including a hat-trick from the 15th.

"I'll just stay patient, try not to get ahead of myself, play my strategy and focus on my targets and I hope that will be enough.

" Meronk has been on form this season with six top-ten finishes, including three in the month of May, and is already assured of a place in this month's 150th Open Championship.

Meanwhile, Senior is in a strong position to claim one of the three places on offer at St Andrews for players, not already exempt, who finish in the top 10.

Senior, 33, is also looking for a first DP World Tour title following two wins on the second-tier Challenge Tour.

"It would be a massive thing for me but I'm not looking ahead," said Senior after a second consecutive 67.

"I'm feeling pretty confident I felt like I hit the ball really well today and just really capitalised on the chances that I gave myself."Former Open champion Shane Lowry, who birdied the final four holes on Friday to make the cut with a shot to spare, carded a third round of 68 to reach seven under.