Pole Stoch Hopes To Return To Top After Olympics Failure

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022

Pole Stoch hopes to return to top after Olympics failure

WARSAW, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Three-time Olympic champion Kamil Stoch believes that under new coach Thomas Thurnbichler, the Poland ski jumping team will regain their form after a disappointing performance in Beijing 2022.

Poles did not meet expectations in Beijing and ski jumper Dawid Kubacki was the only Polish medalist.

In April, Thomas Thurnbichler was named the coach of the Poland men's ski jumping team.

Stoch believes that Thurnbichler has brought positive changes.

"The first training camp was really very successful. The new staff has a lot of great ideas and a very professional approach to many things, and even one of the most professional I have ever experienced in my life," Stoch said in a Monday's interview for the Polish Ski Association.

"We all know what to do and how. Everyone knows their tasks. We have to keep the same attitude until the very end," he added.

