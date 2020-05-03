UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pole Vault Kings Duplantis, Lavillenie Tie In Back-garden Competition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 09:20 PM

Pole vault kings Duplantis, Lavillenie tie in back-garden competition

Paris, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Three of the best pole vaulters of all time went head-to-head in a competition on Sunday from their back gardens, as sport continued to find new ways of continuing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

World record holder Armand Duplantis and former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie cleared five metres 36 times in half an hour, while world champion Sam Kendricks managed 26 successful attempts.

The event, livestreamed by World Athletics on social media, saw Lavillenie competing from his home in Clermont-Ferrand, France, with Swedish star Duplantis in Lafayette, Louisiana and Kendricks in Oxford, Mississippi.

The 20-year-old Duplantis wanted an extra three minutes to decide a winner, but Lavillenie, 33, said he was "done".

Related Topics

World Social Media France Clermont-Ferrand Oxford Lafayette Sunday Olympics Event All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports signs virtual declaration to keep ..

23 minutes ago

SCI distributes 250,000 Iftar meals in first ten d ..

1 hour ago

Dubai South announces economic stimulus package to ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 testing is key to maintain health and wel ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University researchers monitor SARS-CoV-2 ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 26,000 additional COV ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.