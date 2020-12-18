UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poles Losing Faith In Catholic Church: Survey

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Poles losing faith in Catholic Church: survey

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Devout Catholic Poles are losing their faith in the Church, a survey published on Thursday suggested, following sex scandals and protests against a near-total abortion ban backed by the institution.

Some 41 percent of Poles view the Church favourably down from 49 in September, according to a survey by the CBOS institute, quoted by the Polish news agency PAP.

Meanwhile, 47 percent of the 1,010 adults surveyed earlier this month said they disapproved of the Church, up from 41 percent in September.

It echoes the results of a poll by another group last month when 40.4 percent of respondents said they trusted the Church down from 58 percent four years ago, and 42.4 percent said they distrusted it.

The Church's reputation has suffered from scandals including a bishop who resigned in October over suspicions he covered up sexual abuse of children.

A documentary about the claims against bishop Edward Janiak went viral online and ignited a national discussion about abuse by the clergy -- unlocking a taboo subject in Poland.

Adding to the Church's woes, a ruling by the Constitutional Court that abortions owing to birth defects were unconstitutional sparked nationwide demonstrations.

The protesters turned their anger on the Church as well as the government.

Since then, increasing numbers of Poles have been formally leaving the Church and opting out of Church lessons in public school.

Related Topics

Bishop Poland September October Church From Government Court

Recent Stories

AED3.2 bn in week-long real estate transactions in ..

50 minutes ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020 conclud ..

51 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021 hopes to encourage futu ..

51 minutes ago

National Ambulance, Fatima College of Health Scien ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to ..

1 hour ago

Global superstars confirmed for 2021 OMEGA Dubai D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.