Police Accused In George Floyd's Death Appear Together In Court For First Time

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Police accused in George Floyd's death appear together in court for first time

Minneapolis, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :A US policeman charged with murdering George Floyd, the 46-year-old African American whose death in May sparked nationwide protests, appeared in court for the first time Friday, along with three other officers implicated in the killing.

As scores of protesters outside the Family Justice Center in Minneapolis demanded justice, the four officers sought separate trials in the case, as court filings showed each seeking to pin the blame for Floyd's death on the others.

Derek Chauvin, charged with second and third degree murder and manslaughter after being filmed pressing his knee to Floyd's neck until he died, claims a fentanyl overdose was the cause of the fatality, and accused two other officers of not correctly assessing Floyd's condition.

Prosecutors rejected the overdose claim as "ludicrous" and said all four -- Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao -- should be tried together based on "substantial evidence" that they "worked in close concert with one another" when Floyd was killed.

- 'Brutal and dehumanizing' murder - Floyd's death on May 25 became a symbol of what many say is systemic racism and abuse of African Americans by police, and sparked protests across the country that continue under the banner of "Black Lives Matter.

" Prosecutors say Floyd's death was "vicious, brutal, and dehumanizing." He had been detained for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill.

All four defendants say the decision to restrain Floyd, who was handcuffed and held down by two of the officers while under Chauvin's knee -- was reasonably justified.

The officers were all fired one day after Floyd's death, reflecting the growing seriousness with which US cities are beginning to take police abuse allegations.

Lane, Kueng and Thao face charges of aiding and abetting second degree murder and manslaughter.

District Court Judge Peter Cahill rejected a defense lawyer's move to introduce evidence into the trial that during a May 2019 arrest in Texas, Floyd swallowed drugs to avoid being charged.

The defense is suggesting, but has not revealed evidence, that Floyd did the same in the May 25, 2020 incident.

