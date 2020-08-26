Police arrest 17-year-old over Kenosha protest deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

Kenosha, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :A 17-year-old man was arrested for murder Wednesday after two people were killed during anti-police protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police in Antioch, Illinois said.

"This morning Kenosha County authorities issued an arrest warrant for the individual responsible for the incident, charging him with First Degree Intentional Homicide," Antioch police said.

"The suspect in this incident, a 17-year-old Antioch resident, is currently in custody of the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing to transfer custody from Illinois to Wisconsin."