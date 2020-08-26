UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 17-year-old Over Kenosha Protest Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

Police arrest 17-year-old over Kenosha protest deaths

Kenosha, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :A 17-year-old man was arrested for murder Wednesday after two people were killed during anti-police protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police in Antioch, Illinois said.

"This morning Kenosha County authorities issued an arrest warrant for the individual responsible for the incident, charging him with First Degree Intentional Homicide," Antioch police said.

"The suspect in this incident, a 17-year-old Antioch resident, is currently in custody of the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing to transfer custody from Illinois to Wisconsin."

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Man Antioch From

Recent Stories

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

9 minutes ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

9 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

26 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

32 minutes ago

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

53 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.