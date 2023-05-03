Police arrest suspect after school shooting in Belgrade

Belgrade, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Serbian police arrested a student following a shooting at an elementary school in the capital Belgrade on Wednesday, the interior ministry said.

"The police sent all available patrols immediately to the spot and arrested a suspected minor -- a seventh-grade student who is suspected of firing several shots from his father's gun in the direction of students and school security," the ministry said in a statement.

The shooting occurred at 8:40 am local time (06:40 GMT) at an elementary school in Belgrade's downtown Vracar district.

Local media reports gave conflicting details about the incident, with multiple outlets saying several had been injured during the shooting.

Footage broadcast from the scene showed worried parents waiting for their children near the school as police surrounded the building.

According to state-run RTS tv, at least six children and a teacher were injured.

Mass shootings are rare in the Balkan nation.