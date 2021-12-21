UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three Parisian Fans For Cup Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Police arrest three Parisian fans for cup violence

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Three Parisian fans have been arrested for their part in incidents that halted a cup match between Paris FC and Lyon, police announced on Tuesday.

The game on Friday was stopped at half-time after fans fled onto the field as flares and smoke bombs were thrown around and fighting broke out in the stands at the Charlety stadium in Paris.

"Investigations have been carried out which led to the identification and arrest, this morning, of three ultra supporters", said the prefecture of police without specifying which club they supported.

A police source told AFP that the three were Parisians.

Ligue 2 Paris FC is dwarfed by the city's only Ligue 1 club, Paris Saint-Germain, whose fans have a long rivalry with Lyon.

Earlier, another source told AFP: "Paris Saint-Germain ultras could be identified on the videos." The Lyon ultras, had "wanted to fight at Gare de Lyon" when they arrived in the Paris for the game.

No arrests were made on Friday evening, but the Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation on Saturday into events that left two injured.

Paris FC president, Pierre Ferracci, denounced the behaviour of "the Lyon ultras".

"Violent, hooded people, armed with bicycle chains, brass knuckles, who threw smoke bombs," he said.

Lyon were being held 1-1 by the Ligue 2 Paris when play was halted.

Lyon announced after the game that they would ban their fan groups from traveling to away matches.

The French Football Federation announced on Monday the opening of an investigation and will make its decisions on December 28, including the fate of the match and possible responsibilities of clubs.

This is the latest in a string of incidents in French stadiums this season.

It is the second match this season involving Lyon fans which has had to be abandoned -- their home league game with Marseille was called off after OM captain Dimitri Payet was hit on the head with a plastic bottle.

Related Topics

Football Injured Police Marseille Lyon Paris Pierre Cuban Peso December From PSG

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Abid Ali

PCB statement on Abid Ali

9 minutes ago
 NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses S ..

NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses Strategic Aviation - Shoigu

15 minutes ago
 Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omi ..

Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omicron

15 minutes ago
 Washington to give additional $580 mn in internati ..

Washington to give additional $580 mn in international Covid aid

15 minutes ago
 Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace ..

Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace in Country - Shoigu

15 minutes ago
 Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning S ..

Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning System Launched Into Space - Sh ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.