UrduPoint.com

Police Beating Victim Tyre Nichols Laid To Rest In Memphis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Police beating victim Tyre Nichols laid to rest in Memphis

Memphis, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Hundreds gathered in a Memphis church Wednesday to bid farewell to Tyre Nichols, an African American man who died after being brutally beaten by police, with civil rights leaders Al Sharpton leading the high-profile service attended by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Anger is still simmering over the death of Nichols, three days after the 29-year-old was beaten and kicked in a traffic stop by five Black police officers -- in an incident that rekindled a national debate about brutality in law enforcement.

"We have come into this place locked in solidarity across the nation and world to celebrate the life of Tyre Nichols, a good person, a beautiful soul," said Reverend J. Lawrence Turner, the senior pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

"Gone too soon, denied his rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, denied the dignity of his humanity, denied the right to see the sunset another day," said Turner.

Nichols' death on January 10 has added force to national calls for sweeping revisions to policing across the country, and especially police mistreatment of Black Americans.

Five officers involved in the beating have been fired and are facing murder charges.

Two others along with three firefighters have been suspended as the investigation into Nichols' death continues.

Nichols' funeral drew civil rights leaders, politicians and the family members of other Black Americans who lost their lives to police violence.

Sharpton, the veteran activist for Black rights, was delivering the eulogy.

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Nichols' family, said Harris was making the trip after being invited by the victim's parents.

Crump, who has represented the families of other African American victims of police violence, said that Harris was able to console Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells by telephone "and even help her smile." President Joe Biden, who also spoke with the victim's mother, described himself as "outraged and deeply pained" by the footage of the beating.

He plans to meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus at the White House on Thursday to discuss police reform legislation and other priorities, according to a White House spokesperson.

Turner said the funeral was to provide comfort and support Nichols' family.

"This family has endured the unsolicited unwarranted, unreasonable, unjustifiable and massive burden of grieving their loved one, and at the same time, fighting for justice," he said.

"As Memphis demands justice, and as our nation awaits justice, family, we're praying for you that God will continue to give you strength," he said.

"Your strength has held us steady, and helped us to constructively channel our outrage and turn our anger into action."

Related Topics

Murder World Police White House Died Traffic Man Same Lawrence Memphis January God Church Christian Family

Recent Stories

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

20 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

50 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

1 hour ago
 Kashmiris still waiting for inalienable right of s ..

Kashmiris still waiting for inalienable right of self determination: Human right ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.