Police Body Cam Footage Shows Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Dramatic video emerged Friday of the moment a man attacked the husband of former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in their San Francisco home last October.

The police body camera footage, released by a court, shows suspect David DePape and Paul Pelosi standing side by side just inside the house.

The situation appears relatively calm but both men have a hand on the hammer. DePape is in a sweater and shorts while Paul Pelosi, 82, is wearing just a shirt.

A police officer can be heard saying, "What's going on man?" followed by "Drop the hammer." Shortly afterwards, the alleged assailant strikes Paul Pelosi and the police run in and apprehend him.

Paul Pelosi can be seen lying motionless on the ground.

DePape, a 42-year-old, has denied attempted murder and other charges in connection with the break-in.

He told police that he had intended to kidnap Nancy Pelosi. She was not at home at the time.

Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious and spent almost a week in hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Nancy Pelosi, who was succeeded by Kevin McCarthy this month after the Republicans won control of the House of Representatives in November's elections, said she had not seen the footage.

"I don't even know if I will see (it)," she told reporters Thursday.

"I mean, it would be a very hard thing to see an assault on my husband's life," Pelosi added.

