UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Bust 100 At Underground Paris Restaurant

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Police bust 100 at underground Paris restaurant

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Paris police fined over 100 diners late Friday at an underground restaurant flouting coronavirus restrictions and arrested its organiser, after a week of allegations that ministers attended similar rule-breaking events.

Officers were "called out for an excessive noise complaint about a restaurant" and "put an end to a gathering of over 110 people," the French capital's police posted on Twitter.

"Guests fined for failling to respect applicable health measures. Organiser and manager arrested," they added.

Underground restaurants offering wealthy people a pre-coronavirus dining experience have made headlines in France throughout this week.

The M6 private television channel last week broadcast a reportage based on footage recorded with a hidden camera purportedly from a clandestine restaurant in a high-end area of Paris where neither the staff nor the diners were wearing masks.

Participants were shown enjoying caviar and champagne at the event costing 220 Euros(260 Dollars) per person.

All restaurants and cafes have been closed in France for eating in for the last five months. The country this week began a new limited nationwide lockdown to deal with surging Covid-19 infections.

One of the organisers of the dinner shown by M6, businessman and collector Pierre-Jean-Chalencon, was briefly detained for questioning by police Friday alongside chef Christophe Leroy.

Chalencon had claimed to have held several dinners at his luxury Palais Vivienne venue in central Paris attended by ministers.

"At this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence that indicates any members of the government took part in the dinners being investigated," prosecutors said after interviewing him.

Related Topics

Police Twitter France Paris Event TV From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Protesters Clash With Police in Warsaw on Smolensk ..

12 minutes ago

Gun salutes and silence to mark Prince Philip's de ..

12 minutes ago

National squad for Zimbabwe tour returns negative ..

36 minutes ago

Battle for Yemen's Marib heats up, 53 dead in 24 h ..

12 minutes ago

AIOU strives to extend its educational network to ..

12 minutes ago

Ulema assure observing SOPs in Ramazan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.