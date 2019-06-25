UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Bust Cross-Channel People Smuggling Ring

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Police bust cross-Channel people smuggling ring

Lille, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Investigators have broken up a people smuggling ring, arresting 17 suspects who were sneaking migrants from northern France into Britain, French police said on Monday.

The arrests in Britain, France and Romania came after a 10-month investigation into a network of smugglers who were largely operating out of northern France, a police statement said.

Police were tipped off in August 2018 following a string of arrests of Romanian lorry drivers who were trying to cross the Channel "with migrants hidden inside their vehicles", police said.

"Operating within the scope of Romanian transport companies, with the participation of their managers... (the drivers) took the prospective immigrants from ports" in northern France, Belgium and The Netherlands to the UK.

The investigation was carried out in coordination with European police network Europol and supported by EU judicial agency Eurojust.

The migrants could be hidden in a lorry's trailer, in the driver's cab or even under the wind deflector on the top of the cab, investigators said.

"The migrants, sometimes more than a dozen at a time, were 'stored' there for several hours or even several days" before being loaded onto a boat destined for the northern English port city of Hull, police said.

A first arrest was carried out on June 10 in the French port of Dunkerque of a trucker "trying to smuggle two migrants" across the channel.

During the raids, police arrested the ringleader and nine of his accomplices in Romania, along with six other people in Britain and France.

Investigators found evidence of at least 259 attempts to smuggle migrants across the Channel, 167 of them successful. The network managed to sneak at least 327 people onto British territory, with 140 of them stopped at the border.

The smuggling ring racked up profits of nearly 3.6 million Euros ($4.1 million), police said.

Those arrested in Britain and Romania will be handed over to the French authorities.

Related Topics

Police France Driver Vehicles United Kingdom Belgium Romania Netherlands June August Border 2018 From Top Million

Recent Stories

Weather forecast for coming days

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

31 minutes ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

2 hours ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

2 hours ago

One dead, five wounded in Chad prison breakout

2 hours ago

Political will of PTI govt to work for gaining res ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.