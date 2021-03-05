Police call for Premier League cooperation to tackle racist abuse

London, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have called on the Premier League and English Football League to boost cooperation with officers in the drive to stamp out racist abuse in the game.

A number of players including Manchester United trio Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe have been targeted on social media in recent weeks.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts wrote to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and English Football League chairman Rick Parry in January but only received replies this week, according to the BBC.

Roberts, who leads on football for the National Police Chiefs' Council, fears there could be a rise in hate crimes when fans return to stadiums as the coronavirus lockdown is eased.

Supporters could be back in English stadiums in May, with potential pilot events before that.

"Before the lockdown we were already seeing a rise," Roberts told the BBC.