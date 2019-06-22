UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Called To PM Hopeful Johnson's Home After 'row': UK Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:40 AM

Police called to PM hopeful Johnson's home after 'row': UK media

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Police were called to the home of leadership candidate Boris Johnson and his partner after reports of a heated row, according to British media, hours after he was named in the final two in the race to become prime minister.

The Guardian daily reported that officers were alerted early on Friday after a neighbour said there had been a loud altercation involving screaming, shouting and banging at the south London property.

The paper said late Friday Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds could be heard telling former London mayor Johnson to "get off me" and "get out of my flat".

London's Metropolitan Police said it responded to a call from a local resident at 12:24 am on Friday (2324 GMT Thursday).

A police spokesman said: "The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour.

"Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well.

"There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action." The neighbour, who said they recorded the altercation from inside their home, told the Guardian: "I (was) hoping that someone would answer the door and say 'We're okay'. I knocked three times and no one came to the door." It was also reported that the neighbour heard "a couple of very loud screams" and a "loud bang" which shook the house.

The Press Association news agency reported Johnson's spokesman did not respond to repeated calls for comment.

Ex-foreign secretary Johnson on Saturday kicks off a month-long nationwide tour in his bid to win over grassroots Conservatives to become prime minister.

After five rounds of secret voting by MPs in the governing Conservative Party, Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are the two final contenders out of an original field of 13 hopefuls.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police London Media All From Race

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

9 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

9 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

9 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

9 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.