Police Carry Out Search At Larissa Station After Greek Train Crash

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Police carry out search at Larissa station after Greek train crash

Athens, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Police raided the Larissa train station in Greece on Friday as part of the investigation into a collision between two trains that killed at least 57 people, a police spokesman told AFP.

"The police have seized... all the documents which can help the investigation," the spokesman said, as anger mounts in Greece over the head-on crash Tuesday night.

A judicial source told AFP that audio files, documents and other evidence were among the items seized.

The investigation is "aimed at initiating criminal proceedings, if necessary, against members of the company's management", she said, referring to the rail operator Hellenic Train.

The seized files "may help clarify the case and determine criminal responsibility", she said.

Hellenic Train was formed when the state-owned Greek rail operator Trainose privatised five years ago and sold it to Italy's Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane.

The 59-year-old station master of Larissa station has been charged with negligent homicide.

His lawyer said his client has admitted partial responsibility for the crash, but emphasised that there were other factors at play in the accident.

