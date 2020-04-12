Police catch Paris church holding secret Easter service: source

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Paris police have caught a church in Paris holding a traditional Easter mass with dozens of worshippers, in defiance of the strict lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus, sources said on Sunday.

Religious services and all gatherings have been banned in France for the past month as the country seeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But the traditional Saint-Nicolas-du-Chardonnet Catholic church in the center of Paris held an Easter mass late Saturday, police sources said, confirming a report first published by Le Point magazine.

The priest was warned and booked for not respecting the confinement rules, the source said. This would have made him liable for a 200 euro fine.