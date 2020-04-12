UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Catch Paris Church Holding Secret Easter Service: Source

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Police catch Paris church holding secret Easter service: source

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Paris police have caught a church in Paris holding a traditional Easter mass with dozens of worshippers, in defiance of the strict lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus, sources said on Sunday.

Religious services and all gatherings have been banned in France for the past month as the country seeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But the traditional Saint-Nicolas-du-Chardonnet Catholic church in the center of Paris held an Easter mass late Saturday, police sources said, confirming a report first published by Le Point magazine.

The priest was warned and booked for not respecting the confinement rules, the source said. This would have made him liable for a 200 euro fine.

Related Topics

Police France Fine Paris Euro Sunday Church All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screeni ..

26 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

26 minutes ago

UAE blocks 1,688 websites for posting fraud, illeg ..

26 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates drive-through coronavi ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Book Authority launches Sharjah Virtual Re ..

26 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses developm ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.